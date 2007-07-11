Retro Bar Stools Summer Sale – AmericanChairs.com Summer Blowout Series

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2007 -- http://www.AmericanChairs.com, a leading online retailer of 1950’s diner chairs, retro tables, retro booths, and bar stools, today announced that many of the retro bar stools are available at reduced prices and represent the kickoff to AmericanChairs.com Summer Blowout Series.



Retro bar stools are available in 30” and 24” heights and come in a variety of styles and colors. Items such as the One Ring Bar Stool and the Diner Bar Stool, are just a few of the items on sale. Reminiscent of the 1940’s and 1950’s, the retro designs showcased by AmericanChairs.com are superior in craftsmanship and quality.



All retro bar stools provided by AmericanChairs.com have 16 or 19-gauge chrome plated tubular steel frames, swivel stool tops, are upholstered in high-grade Naugahyde vinyl, and have caps to protect your floors.



“Customers looking for top quality retro bar stools will be pleased with the selection of choices we provide,” stated James Cobble, spokesperson for AmericanChairs.com. “As part of our summer long sales campaign, retro bar stools are just the first of many great products to go on sale. For a complete list of all retro items reminiscent of the 1940’s and 1950’s, visit www.AmericanChairs.com.



About American Chairs, Inc

American Chairs, Inc is an online retailer of 1950’s style seating, including diner chairs, bar stools, retro diner booths, retro diner tables, custom logo bar stools, Harley Davidson® and Coca-Cola® furniture, and now retro electronics. Providing quality classic furniture for thousands of homes and businesses nationwide, the company prides itself on making comfort and style as important as functionality. American Chairs, Inc is 100% U.S. owned and operated offering commercial grade products manufactured in the USA. Founded in 2002, American Chairs, Inc is a privately held firm, with headquarters in New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.AmericanChairs.com.



For retro bar stools, please visit http:///www.americanchairs.com/barstools.html

