Scotts of Stow Endorse MIG’s Online Data Hygiene Tool

Knutsford, Cheshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2007 -- Marketing Innovation Group (MIG) have recently launched Data Validator an online data audit and hygiene tool, which enables businesses to undertake their own data cleaning and enhancement using best in class data files. Data Validator has been designed to be easy to use with no expert knowledge of data cleaning required. Combine this with online availability 24 hours a day and businesses really can take control of the process themselves.



Data Validator has been exceptionally well received by many organisations who have tried it, including Scotts of Stow. Nigel Swabey CEO of Scotts of Stow commented “Data Validator is a useful web-based tool that allows users to run de-dupe, PAF validation routines, and more against their mailing files. This process can be carried out as many times as required meaning you can keep on top of your data before every mailing.”



Stephen Sumner Commercial and Development Director for MIG added that clients such as Scotts of Stow will have the luxury of viewing free data audits prior to selecting their options, enabling them to pick and choose the most effective data cleaning. “Data Validator will help businesses improve the way they communicate with their customers, and maximise return from one of their most valuable assets, their customer data.”



The Marketing Innovation Group (MIG) is an award-winning digital direct marketing organisation, offering a unique 'Customer Farming' multi-channel strategy, intelligent data and communications solutions using its own software, the 'Intelligent Marketing' toolkit. Their unique solutions have already benefited the likes of Asda, Avon, Center Parcs, Debenhams, M and M Direct, Stanley Casinos, The Pier, Woolworths, Viking Direct and Xerox. For more information on the Marketing Innovation Group please visit www.m-i-g.com, or contact Conrad Morris by phone on 01565 653000, Stephen Sumner on 07904 948 456 or email on conrad.morris@m-i-g.com.



Scotts of Stow is a Multi Channel business based in the heart of the Cotswolds. They are Britain's fastest growing top of the market mail order company, with a flagship retail outlet store located in Stow-on-the-Wold in the Cotswolds. Producing over 50 million catalogues per year, Scotts of Stow have recently acquired an additional web site and are increasingly moving forward with their online activity.

