Hollywood Squared Generates 2 Million Fans for Internet Comedian

Jacksonville Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2007 -- Using a patent-pending system for broadcasting to multiple social network sites, blogs and forums, HollywoodSquared was able to generate over 2 million fan views for "Sweatband Man", an emerging interent comedian.



"No longer do these artists need a traditional agent. The power of the internet allows them to gain popularity based on their own creativity. Very quickly the online population let's them know if they are good or not", said CEO Jalali Hartman.



Hollywood Squared Entertainment contracts with musicians, comedians (and politicians) wanting to gain exposure through places like MySpace, YouTube and Facebook. For more information, visit:



http://www.hollywoodsquared.com

