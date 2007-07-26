Web Host Roundberry.com Partners with RVsitebuilder to Offer Free Website Builder Tool

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/26/2007 -- RoundBerry Web Hosting has partnered with RVSiteBuilder to provide a free website builder tool to all its hosting plans.



RoundBerry.com, an established web hosting company in Charlotte, North Carolina, strives to continue exceeding customer expectations by adding more features and has now announced a partnership with RVsitebuilder to provide a free website builder tool to all its hosting plans.



In today’s competitive web hosting market, a website building tool is one of the key features that can help reduce a customer’s web site design costs. Website builder tools help a novice build a website with no programming or technical knowledge. This reduces the need to hire a professional web design firm. RVSiteBuilder is very easy to use and extremely powerful. It allows you to focus on content and not programming.



RVSiteBuilder has advanced features such as a Wysiwyg editor, Multi-language support, Fully integrated to cPanel, Server-wide application, and unlimited end-users. It’s integration to cpanel makes it very easy for a web host to manage the product.



About RoundBerry

RoundBerry, (http://www.roundberry.com), located in Charlotte, North Carolina, offers inexpensive web hosting starting at $3.33/month. They distinguish themselves with fast servers, superior customer support, and affordable prices. With thousands of customers in over 15 countries, RoundBerry, has defined excellence in web hosting for over 5 years.



For more information visit RoundBerry at http://www.RoundBerry.com or email info@roundberry.com.





