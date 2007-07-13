TEC Launches New Business Intelligence and Business Performance Management Evaluation Centers

Montreal, QC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2007 -- Software evaluation firm Technology Evaluation Centers Inc. (TEC) today launches its new Business Intelligence (BI) and Business Performance Management (BPM) Evaluation Centers to help companies select the software solutions they need to optimize their performance and to stay competitive within their markets.



These newest evaluation centers from TEC feature research on prominent vendors in BI and BPM, and allow users to evaluate solutions based on 2,000 criteria (features and functions) tailored to their specific business needs.



From identifying trends and setting metrics to monitor performance, to identifying how organizations stack up against their competitors, companies can use BI and BPM to capture timely information, and then use that information to help drive organizational performance.



"Now that business intelligence and data warehousing are mature technologies, companies have accepted that they must have these tools in place to stay competitive. The payoff is better strategic alignment within the organization", says Mary Jo Nott, editor in chief at DM Review.



Enterprise software solutions often fail because requirements for such complex systems weren't properly defined at the outset. Before approaching system vendors, it's recommended that buyers compare solutions using resources from an impartial evaluator like TEC. Using TEC's services during the critical selection process can save time, money, and staffing resources.



To learn more about the TEC BI and BPM Evaluation Centers, or to start your own custom comparison, visit:

http://bi.technologyevaluation.com/



