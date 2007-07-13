'The Perfect Time for Change': Sun State Components Trades SAP for DEACOM

Wayne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2007 -- Deacom, Inc. announces that Sun State Components, a lumber dealer and manufacturer of roof and floor trusses, has selected the DEACOM Integrated Accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software System to improve access to data and decrease manual processes.



As a building component manufacturer with three plant locations, three new lumber yards, and plans to open another plant and lumber yard within the year, Sun State Components had outgrown its non-integrated accounting, inventory, and labor collection systems as well as its manual order entry process.



June Lama, Office Manager at Sun State Components, says, "We had a number of poorly managed processes that made it difficult for our employees to do their jobs productively. Our growth will make these processes even more complicated, so it was the perfect time for change."



Sun State Components began its enterprise software search in 2006. SAP was initially chosen to manage Sun State's lumber yard that same year, but the software could not handle the requirements unique to truss manufacturing. After struggling to implement SAP for six months, Sun State Components switched directions and licensed the DEACOM ERP System, a building component and lumber-focused application.



"We found that we needed a system that could allow us to manage both our building component manufacturing and lumber distribution in a single system," explains Lama. "The DEACOM solution was flexible enough to handle our unique processes like special orders and tally items, yet intuitive enough that we could understand how the system would work for our business in minutes."



The DEACOM ERP System will be fully implemented at Sun State's lumber yards in July of 2007, and installed at its truss plants in October of 2007. Once implementation is complete, Sun State Components will interface the DEACOM System with their MiTek engineering system for design data imports, maintain security and approval processes among the plant and yard locations, and determine demand through the DEACOM Material Requirements Planning (MRP) System. The total DEACOM ERP System includes accounting, order entry, purchasing, point-of-sale, inventory control, production scheduling, and labor tracking functionality.



To learn more about the DEACOM Integrated Accounting and ERP Software System, or to schedule an online demonstration, call 610-971-2278 ext. 15 or visit www.deacom.net.



