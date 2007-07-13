SEO Informer - Innovative SEO Software for ASP.NET

Apopka, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2007 -- Quality Cube, LLC. announces the release of SEO Informer, a powerful and innovative Search Engine Optimization Add-in for Visual Studio (Asp.Net).



Have you ever wondered how your competitors manage to achieve top ten listings on sites like Google, Yahoo, and MSN? It’s not mere coincidence and it’s not because their products or services are any better than the ones that your company offers. The key is precisely-written content that is centered on the terms and phrases that your potential customers might be looking for. Each time a search query is performed, an engine must decide which sites it thinks are relevant for that given inquiry. This is based on the analysis of millions of web pages, analyzing various factors such as keyword density and keyword prominence.



Not familiar with these terms? Most people aren’t; instead they must rely on the services of an SEO firm to help them with this process. This can be quite expensive, often costing thousands of dollars per month. To save money, many people are now turning to SEO Software. Not only is this cost-effective, but it allows developers to have full control over their written content. This is often desired as many seo companies tend to create spam-sounding content that portrays a lack of professionalism and marketing sense.



What is SEO Software and how can it help me?

The goal of SEO is simple… to help improve search engine rankings. This in turn generates more traffic and potentially more sales for your company. While manually analyzing web site content can be slow and tedious, a software application is able to perform this task almost instantly. SEO software solutions such as SEO Informer also provide expert advice, allowing you to bypass the need for a hired consultant.



So how does this affect the Asp.Net community?

While most products function as an external desktop application, SEO Informer was created using the Visual Studio Add-in Framework. This allows for complete and seamless integration into the VS IDE. The add-in can be docked like any other toolwindow (such as Solution Explorer), so there is no need to fire up a secondary application or even leave your current development environment.



How does it work?

Each time you update and save new content, you are automatically provided with a fresh analysis and expert advice. Most importantly, you can analyze .ASPX pages, which is a feature lacking from most competing products. Another notable feature is Metadata Management. Items such as page titles, meta descriptions, and meta keywords can be modified without writing code or editing HTML. This solves a key problem area caused by the introduction of Master Pages.



Search engine optimization is a complex subject that requires specialized knowledge and training; luckily SEO software companies such as Quality Cube have made this process much easier. If you’re looking to increase the amount of free, targeted traffic to your web site, I suggest you give this product a try.

