BOTOX in Raleigh - BOTOX Platinum Status Has Arrived

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2007 -- As one of the top users of BOTOX Cosmetic in the nation, Raleigh Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Michael Law, is one of a few select physicians who has earned BOTOX Platinum status. Through a special offer provided to the patients of Dr. Michael Law’s Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Center by Allergan, the manufacturer of BOTOX Cosmetic, patients can enjoy $25 off every BOTOX visit. Since 1997, Dr. Law has been using BOTOX to provide natural looking, beautiful results to people interested in a fresh, youthful appearance.



BOTOX a naturally occurring protein designed to eliminate unpleasant lines and creases caused by scowling, squinting, or frowning. When expertly administered, the ability to animate the face or look surprised is not changed. The result is a more beautiful, rejuvenated, younger-looking you.



Dr. Michael Law is a board-certified plastic surgeon well known for his ability to provide natural-looking surgical results. In 2002, Dr. Law left his successful Beverly Hills plastic surgery practice to return to his hometown of Raleigh, NC. Dr. Law performs surgery in a hospital and provides a complimentary overnight stay to ensure peace-of-mind for patients and their families. Detailed information about the latest in surgical and non-surgical aesthetic enhancements, and information on choosing a plastic surgeon can be found by visiting Dr. Law’s website, www.michaellawmd.com



Dr. Law owns and operates Blue Water Spa with his wife, Kile. Blue Water Spa was voted Best Medical Spa in America by American Spa magazine.



Blue Water Spa provides services and expertise in all areas of aesthetics, from laser hair removal and laser skin tightening to facial treatments, Botox, Restylane, peels, microdermabrasion and pampering body therapies. The spa also offers sclerotherapy (leg vein treatment) cellulite treatments and body rejuvenation procedures. Dr. Michael Law provides a full range of aesthetic plastic surgery procedures as well as non-surgical aesthetic medical procedures. For more information go to www.bluewaterspa.com or call (919) 256-0900

