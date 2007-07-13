ColdSpark Redefines Email Network Infrastructure with its New SparkEngine 6.0

Broomfield, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2007 -- ColdSpark™ (http://www.coldspark.com), the leader in next-generation enterprise email infrastructure, today announced the availability of the SparkEngine™ Mail Transport Platform 6.0., a significant advance in the modernization of enterprise email networks. The latest version of the company’s award-winning email platform unifies email (SMTP) processes onto a single high-performance environment that supports the security, compliance, business automation and operational requirements of large enterprises. The SparkEngine replaces outmoded legacy technology currently deployed throughout enterprise networks with capabilities that cannot be met with traditional open source email infrastructure, email appliances or point products for security or compliance.



“SparkEngine 6.0 provides enterprises with new levels of functional and operational capabilities to meet critical security, compliance, operations and business email requirements,” said Michael Osterman, founder of Osterman Research. “In the coming year we’ll see large enterprise networks begin to transition away from hardware-intensive point solutions toward intelligent, unified email infrastructure platforms that can better meet these ever-changing needs.”



The SparkEngine enables enterprise IT administrators to create a unified email environment viewable through a single console with advanced monitoring, management and service provisioning options. This is powered by the SparkEngine’s service-oriented architecture (SOA) for email, or Service-Oriented Email Networking. The platform helps some of the world's largest and most complex organizations take a strategic approach to implementing email management, such as creating prioritized message flow based on business needs, or dispensing specific policies or services on specific email traffic. The SparkEngine is capable of delivering 5-10 million emails per hour on generic hardware while supporting a true high-availability architecture.



Enhancements in SparkEngine 6.0 include:



• Advanced policy capabilities – The SparkEngine 6.0 contains native policy capabilities and can leverage and unify policies from attached systems and apply them to mail traffic. These policy capabilities support solutions for everything from customized footers to flagging mail that includes personally identifiable information.

• Virtual "lanes of traffic" – The SparkEngine 6.0 distinguishes between different types of email traffic — by origin, by destination or by other criteria — to allow for the creation of virtual traffic environments on which different policies, services and service levels can be applied.

• Increased network visibility – The SparkEngine 6.0 management console (SparkAdmin) allows administrators to manage their email environments from a single, feature-rich console interface, providing greater insight into the network, better control and more customization capabilities. This enables administrators to add new functionality or make changes to the email network from one centralized location, rather than having to update individual network appliances.

• Improved service management – The platform’s SOA approach to messaging allows users to dispense policies on specific messages and bill the cost back to the relevant business unit, thereby enabling enterprises to act as their own service providers.



“Today’s large enterprises recognize the need to upgrade legacy email network infrastructure to save money, reduce risk, drive revenue and support a broad and dynamic set of requirements,” said Kelly Wanser, CEO of ColdSpark. “SparkEngine 6.0 provides the most comprehensive and advanced set of award-winning features and capabilities for the enterprise email network backbone.”



Availability & Pricing

The SparkEngine Mail Transport Platform 6.0 is available immediately. Pricing for the software begins at USD $42,500. More information can be found at www.coldspark.com or by contacting ColdSpark (info@coldspark.com, 303.962.7800).



About ColdSpark

ColdSpark has created the next generation of enterprise email infrastructure, based on the award-winning SparkEngine™ Mail Transport Platform (MTP), a new type of message platform for mail networks. The patent-pending SparkEngine provides the foundation for ColdSpark's suite of advanced email, security, compliance and customer care solutions, designed to solve the challenges facing enterprises in the capabilities, management and performance of email for critical business operations. Founded in 2001 by email technology veterans, ColdSpark’s customers include Bear Stearns, Equifax, JP Morgan Chase, Lehman Brothers, and Washington Mutual.



ColdSpark and SparkEngine are trademarks of ColdSpark, Inc. All other trademarks referenced in this release are the property of their respective owners and are hereby acknowledged.



