Rising Star Brooke Hogan to Perform at Montgomery Mall During Simon DTour Live

North Wales, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2007 -- Brooke Hogan, rising pop star and daughter of pro-wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, will be the headliner at Simon DTour Live! presented by ABC Family, a free, six-hour teen event, on Friday, July 27 at Montgomery Mall.



Simon DTour Live! gives teens firsthand access to today’s rising pop stars and an opportunity to interact with some of today’s hottest consumer and retail brand. The event at Montgomery Mall will begin at 3pm in the Mall’s Elevator Court and is scheduled to conclude at 9pm, according to organizers.



Brooke Hogan’s style is a refreshing blend of R&B, pop, hip-hop and rock which makes her debut album, Undiscovered, one of the year’s most eagerly-awaited new releases. As the first artist signed by super-producer Scott Storch (Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, 50 Cent, Chris Brown, Christina Aguilera, Missy Elliot) in his label deal with SoBe Entertainment, Brooke Hogan is taking the next step on a musical and artistic journey that’s unmistakably her own with Undiscovered.



Teens attending the concert will gain access to the exclusive live concert, as well as experience some of the latest offerings from the following sponsors:



- ABC Family will offer teens the chance to be creative and design their own T-shirts. DTour participants can pick out different designs, such as fun sayings from shows, logos, and much more. Additionally, teens will get a sneak peek at the upcoming ABC Family fall line-up.



- My Coke Rewards will create a cyber lounge, where teens can register on mycokerewards.com and learn more about the benefits of the program and have an opportunity to earn bonus points and other prizes.



- Sprint will showcase the latest in cell phone technology and accessories, in conjunction with their partners – Body Glove, LG, Samsung, Boost Mobile, LG Fusic II and Bluetooth. DTour participants will be able to join in on a text messaging contest to find the fastest and most accurate “texter,” who will be awarded with a prize.



- Company 81 will offer teens a preview of the newest apparel, as well as a special premium that can be redeemed at participating retailer locations. Company 81 will also host a model contest, with participants chosen from the DTour audience rewarding the winning model with a $100 Simon Giftcard.



“We’re excited to welcome Simon DTour Live!, a premier concert and lifestyle event tailored specifically for our teen shoppers, to Montgomery Mall,” said Menden Poole, Marketing Manager. “Teens visit our mall an average of nearly five times per month, making it the perfect location for this one-of-a-kind blend of teens, shopping, fashion and entertainment.”



The tour will visit 20 Simon Malls across the country through September, giving local teens at each mall a firsthand opportunity to experience some of the most exciting new musical talent and get up close and personal with their favorite retail and consumer brands. Additional information about Simon DTour Live!, including the full tour schedule, is available at www.simondtour.com.



Montgomery Mall, a Kravco Simon property, is located at the intersection of Routes 202 & 309 in North Wales, PA, and is home to over 150 shops, services, and restaurants. For more information on Montgomery Mall’s upcoming events and promotions, visit www.shopmontgomerymall.com.

