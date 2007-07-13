Pacific Media to Cover Flat Panel TV Sets at Displaybank US FPD Conference

Menlo Park, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2007 -- Pacific Media Associates (PMA), the global market information experts on large-screen displays, will add the demand-side dimension of TV sets to the broad range of topics covering the supply-side of flat panels during Displaybank’s Annual US FPD Conference, to be held in San Jose, CA on July 19 and 20.



“Rapid price declines—particularly from third-tier brands—continue to spur high growth in the American flat panel TV”, says PMA’s president, Dr. William Coggshall, who will speak on the topic of "North America FPD TV Market Trends". “But to optimize sales and profits, for both sets manufacturers and panel manufacturers, it is important to know more than just overall totals and averages. Manufacturers must have good figures on shipments and prices by individual models, and by segments defined as combinations of technology (LCD vs. PDP), screen size, and resolution.”



Continues Dr. Coggshall, “PMA’s sell-through Tracking Services, which measure true, volume-weighted street prices, have shown over the last several years that when LCDs reach price parity with PDPs in a size range, the share of LCDs accelerates substantially. Thus as each new generation LCD plant comes on line, reducing the cost of larger panels, LCD-technology TVs become more price competitive and force plasma sets to retreat to the larger sizes where LCDs are still too costly.”



Most analysis of the market focuses only on screen size, but resolution also plays a strong role. The introduction of Full HD (1080p) resolution for LCD panels as small as 37 inches, with its “future-proof” promise, initially triggered a rapid shift to this resolution. But as newer buyers are typically more price sensitive, the price premium for Full HD now appears to be discouraging them. So the fabs have to take account of the combination of screen size and resolution in planning their panel production.



