Tempe, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2007 -- Rinkya Inc, one of the pioneer Japan Shopping Services, today announced that golfers everywhere can hook the Cure for their slice with Rinkya. Rinkya’s approach shot to a birdie begins at the BuyRinkya Store where Japanese Non-Conforming Drivers by Taylormade , Works/Maximax, and Bridgestone are available. Need more bite for that banana-ball? Aiming for an Albatross? Rinkya can link to Titleist, Callaway, and King Cobra Non-Conforming Drivers via Japanese on-line auctions and stores. The action available for Japan golf items is explosive with clubs, collectibles, accessories, clothes , and you name-it.



“The Japanese have been Golf enthusiasts since the British built the first nine-hole course in Kobe in 1903” states Rinkya President Heather Russell. ”The first Japanese course was built by Japanese for Japanese in 1914 for the Tokyo Golf Club. Today Japan has more golf courses than any other country except the USA. Golf Club memberships have sold for a phenomenal $3.2 million USD. Since 1933 when Mizuno made the first Japanese golf clubs ,golf equipment manufacturing has been big business in Japan. Companies such as Bridgestone are driving their market share way up with the controversial Non-Conforming Drivers even though Non-Conforming Drivers are banned for the most part by the PGA.”



The BuyRinkya Store now features a novelty golf item that may soon be banned by wives and girlfriends. It’s a pack of 3 Bikini-clad female Golf Tees that are made in Japan. A definite golfer’s fantasy to hit a Naisu Shatto!!! (Nice shot),



Rinkya Inc is a leading service provider for Japan auctions, stores, and specialty websites.



The company’s U.S.A. headquarters are based in Tempe, Arizona, with offices and two large warehouses located in Tokyo for customers’ inventory. The Japan branch has won several business awards from the Japanese Postal System and has been featured in several Japanese business magazines.



For Further Information Visit : http://www.rinkya.com http://www.rinkya.com/buyrinkya

