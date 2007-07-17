BMC Capital Provides $554,525 Loan for the Acquisition of Hardee’s Restaurant in Arab, AL

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2007 -- BMC Capital announced on July 13, 2007, that it originated a $554,525 loan for the acquisition of Hardee’s Restaurant, a single-tenant retail property located at 1015 North Bridlee Mountain Parkway in Arab, AL.



“We managed to provide a moderate leveraged acquisition loan for these California investors coming out of an exchange. The small market where the property is located did not prove to be problematic for us,” says Steve Sieling, a Vice President at BMC Capital’s Dallas headquarters. The loan featured a 10-year fixed rate and a 30-year amortization which is note worthy given the term remaining on the underlying lease.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance single-tenant commercial loans nationwide and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

