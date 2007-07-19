BMC Capital Provides $766,458 Loan for the Acquisition of Dove Creek Animal Hospital in Denton, TX

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2007 -- BMC Capital announced on July 13, 2007, that it originated a $766,458 loan for the acquisition of Dove Creek Animal Hospital, a single-tenant retail property located on Bent Oaks Court in Denton, TX



“BMC Capital was able to secure a loan for 90% loan-to-value mortgage for a local veterinary clinic that purchased an existing clinic and building.” says Don Manning, a Vice President at BMC Capital’s Denton office. “The loan also featured a 5-year fixed rate loan and a 25-year amortization for the borrower.”



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multi-tenant commercial loans in the Southwest and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

