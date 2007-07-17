The Ultimate Solution for Understanding Your Network Environment

Moscow, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2007 -- Alchemy Lab announces the release of Asset Tracker for Networks 6.6, a corporate network inventory tracking solution for Windows XP/2003/2000/NT/95/98/ME. Version 6.6 features automated DirectX inventory and collecting information about open TCP/IP ports on the network computers.



Asset Tracker does not require any client-side software installed on each network PC in order to work. The program starts auditing the network right after the package is set up at the Network Administrator's workstation, and it takes only about twenty minutes to perform the complete network inventory.



After the inventory process has been finished, Asset Traker for Networks provides the Network Administrator with the information on each network computer configuration, including detailes such as processor, memory, motherboard, chassis, hard disks, peripheral devices, operating system (with patches and service pack information), installed software, antiviral packages (including the last virus database update date) and so on.



Asset Tracker for Networks also inventories network devices like routers, switches or network printers. The user can generate printable inventory reports (18 reports are included into the package, and the users can construct their own) and export collected inventory information into various formats, e.g. Microsoft Access, Excel, any ODBC-compatible database or a website.



Asset Tracker for Networks price starts at only $199 US for a 25-PC version. Site and worldwide licenses are available. One can fully evaluate the program before purchasing - a 3-PC trial version is available for free download at http://www.alchemy-lab.com?c=pr0707.



http://www.alchemy-lab.com/products/atn?c=pr0707



http://www.alchemy-lab.com/products/atn/atn.zip?c=pr0707



http://www.alchemy-lab.com/products/atn/shot1.gif



Serge Sushko, pressoffice@alchemy-lab.com



Editors are welcome to request for a free NFR Asset Tracker license which will allow them to fully evaluate the software.

