Indian Bank Launches KESDEE’s e-learning Courses for Employees

Indian Bank in its Centenary Year has launched an e-learning programme for the benefit of its employees. Launching the programme here at function held by the Bank today, Mr. M. S. Sundara Rajan, Chairman and Managing Director, Indian Bank said that the Bank is proud to be a "Knowledge Empowering Institution" and that the programme aims at enhancing the capabilities of the employees of the Bank, on a continuous basis. "Banking Industry" is witnessing a sea change. To keep pace, each and every banking personnel needs regular knowledge updating. E-initiative of this nature will help the individual and organization to a great extent, he added. The programme would help the employees gain expertise in their area of operations as well as other areas of their interest, resulting in better and more efficient customer service, he said.



The innovative e-learning initiative has been introduced with the assistance of KESDEE, a US based firm with rich experience in providing e-learning solutions. Through this e-learning package, Indian Bank is hosting KESDEE’s 41 user-friendly course libraries covering Risk Management, Asset and Liability Management, Anti-Money Laundering, Areas in Treasury, Foreign Exchange, Credit and an exclusive “Branch Management” module. Each library is modular in structure and had many courses for convenient reading and assessments.



The e-learning will provide an additional avenue to staff for upgradation of skills, supplemental to the existing training system of the Bank. KESDEE’s

e-learning courses include several “ Learn By Doing”, Simulations and actual case studies.



The Bank has already introduced many need based training programmes for the employees and also has been providing incentives to employees for passing courses like CISA, CISSP, KYC, AML, NSDL and ORACLE.



KESDEE’s e-learning courses are deployed on Indian Bank’s intranet server and customized with the Bank’s logo and look & feel.



About Indian Bank:

Indian Bank is one of the premier Public Sector Banks with over 1469 branches all over India, Overseas branches in Singapore and Colombo and over 240 overseas correspondent banks in 70 countries. Apart from providing the deposit and credit functions Indian Bank has diversified banking facilities and has been a front runner in specialized banking with 90 Forex Authorized branches, 1 specialized NRI Branch and 1 SSI Branch. It has attained leadership in rural development and is a pioneer in introducing the latest technology in Banking.



About KESDEE:

KESDEE’s provides interactive e-learning solutions to the Banking and Financial Services Industry. KESDEE’s off-the-shelf e-learning course catalog consists of 500 accredited e-learning courses in Banking, Finance, Accounting, Insurance and Risk Management. The courses consist of approximately 1,500 hours of learning. These courses serve both as ready reference material and as a learning tool, and can be customized to meet organization’s needs in terms of look-and-feel, content and technology.



KESDEE is headquartered in San Diego, California and has a state-of-the-art Development Center located in Bangalore, India.

