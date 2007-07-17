John N. Rallis II, CPA Joins Allgen Financial Services, Inc. as CFO

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2007 -- In an effort to provide a more holistic approach to retirement and estate planning, Allgen has chosen John Rallis II to become the 4th Senior Partner and the firm’s Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Rallis will take on this role effective immediately.



“In an effort to build a strong management team, we could not have asked for a better partner to help lead Allgen’s future. We are excited about the new opportunities presented with Mr. Rallis as a member of our team. His background in accounting and taxation will be a vital asset to the organization and our clients. Mr. Rallis will help manage the financial solvency of the organization and provide tax advice to our clients. He will lead our estate planning efforts as well,” said James Zimbardi, Senior Partner and Chief Operating Officer. “John has worked with Allgen’s team for many years; therefore, this is not a new relationship for us,” said Paul Roldan, a Senior Partner and Chief Executive Officer.



About John N. Rallis II

Mr. Rallis is the Managing Shareholder of RALLIS * SEGUNDO, P.A. He has served as Principal Consultant in the tax and legal services division of PricewaterhouseCoopers where he has been recognized twice as a “PricewaterhouseCoopers All-Star”. In addition, he was the Director of Taxation for a law firm in Orlando, Florida. His primary focus is taxation issues for business entities and their owners. He also has expertise in consulting with foreign nationals investing in the United States. Mr. Rallis is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of Florida. He holds a BBA from Emory University, an MBA from the University of Florida, and has done post-graduate work in taxation at the University of Central Florida. He has served on the Board of Directors for Hospice of Central Florida, the YMCA-Osceola, and Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.



About Allgen

Allgen Financial Services, Inc. is a retirement and investment firm assisting individuals and organizations better manager their assets. Allgen’s service offerings include: personal retirement planning and investing, active asset management, company retirement benefits, estate planning for executives, estate planning for foreign investors, and tax management for entrepreneurs.

