EBJ Business Achiever Of The Week: Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.

South Plainfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2007 -- A bronze medal winner in the small-firm category (annual revenues of less than $10 million), Dallas Contracting Co. was recognized by EBJ as a business achiever in 2006 for its significant and sustained revenue growth since 2001.



The company’s revenues increased from $2.4 million in 2001 to more than $6.5 million in 2006. Dallas Contracting provides demolition, brownfields redevelopment, on-site concrete crushing, used equipment salvage and scrap recycling services on a nationwide basis. The increase in revenues is directly attributed to the company’s on-site concrete and aggregate crushing services and salvage operations. In 2001, 20,000 tons of concrete, brick and masonry were crushed on site and used as backfill, a volume that increased to nearly 200,000 tons in 2006. Not only is on-site crushing environmentally friendly by conserving landfill space; it also saves resources and clients money by eliminating the need to import backfill materials. The company also performs asset recovery of used and surplus equipment and has seen significant revenue and profit from this operation. In addition, Dallas Contracting salvages and sells building materials (wood beams, timbers, planking, bricks) from their demolition projects that would otherwise be sent to a landfill. These salvage and asset-recovery operations not only generate revenue for the company but help their clients offset some of the demolition costs.



