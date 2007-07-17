Laceforge Studio Presents the New Summer 2007 Collection

Haifa, Israel -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2007 -- New Israeli project, Laceforge Studio (http://www.laceforge.com) is proud to present the new Summer 2007 collection.



This collection is based on mixes of sterling silver with gold elements, CNC made elements, gold plated wire, semi-precious stones and pearls. This combinations create perception of live motion and light inside the massive silver base, bright elements accent the purity of the metal.



Laceforge is an independent, Israel based studio of modern jewelry designs. Laceforge offers originally designed handmade silver jewelry - artisan yet affordable.

