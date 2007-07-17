Virtual Assistant Association Hosts July 19 Webinar on Utilizing Collaborative Virtual Office Technology

Tacoma, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2007 -- Faced with increasing competition from offshore and commodity service providers, Virtual Assistants and other independent service providers must find ways to deliver more value while differentiating themselves from the emerging competition. Leveraging virtual office technology is an increasingly popular method by which Virtual Assistants and independent professionals are growing their businesses.



That's the scenario Shahab Kaviani begins with in his upcoming webinar sponsored by the Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce, a professional association dedicated to helping Virtual Assistants and their clients grow smarter, more successful businesses.



"Leveraging virtual office technology allows Virtual Assistants and other virtual service providers to streamline their operations and work more collaboratively with clients while expending less time and resources," explains Kaviani. "By providing a shared collaborative environment, Virtual Assistants can improve their clients' experience and give them instant access to critical information any time, any place.



In this guided online tour, Webinar participants will get an upclose view of the collaborative workspace experience, and learn how to grow their businesses by steamlining operations without increasing overhead, improve client retention, and deliver more value. They'll also get to hear from Virtual Assistants who have successfully leveraged virtual office technology in their practices to distinguish their services and streamline their operations.



"At the rate we are seeing Virtual Assistants adopt these technologies, and providing them as value-added services to their clients, we expect services like HyperOffice to be part of the standard offering within the next 18 months," states Kaviani.



Several items planned for discussion include:



* What is virtual office technology?

* Key considerations to take into account when choosing a virtual office technology provider;

* How to streamline operations to support clients without increasing overhead;

* How to store all customer information in a single place with permission-based customer access;



And much more!



Calendar Listing



What: "Leveraging Collaborative Virtual Office Technology for Virtual Assistants and Solopreneurs"



Speaker: Shahab Kaviani, HyperOffice



Date: Thursday, July 19, 2007



Time: 5pm PST / 6pm MST / 7pm CST / 8pm EST



Length: 60 minutes



Cost: FREE!



To Register: http://www.virtualassistantnetworking.com/teleclass-registration.htm



ABOUT THE VACOC: The Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce is a professional association dedicated to helping Virtual Assistants and their clients grow smarter, more successful businesses, and providing business owners with free tools and resources to connect with qualified Virtual Assistant professionals. Anyone interested in learning more about Virtual Assistance and its professional providers is encouraged to visit the VACOC at http://www.virtualassistantnetworking.com

