Tsarfin Computing Ltd Announces Availability of NetInfo Version 6.2

Haifa, Israel -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2007 -- Tsarfin Computing Ltd, a leading provider of network diagnostic and monitoring solutions, today announces the availability of NetInfo 6.2, the company's flagship product in the network diagnostic software market.



NetInfo is a collection of 15 different state-of-the-art network tools on a single, easy-to-use interface. Designed from first-hand experience, NetInfo allows businesses to more effectively combat network downtime by allowing network administrators, webmasters, and Internet service providers to more accurately isolate faults, simplify processing of diagnostic data and increase internal network security.



The Local Info tool gives you information about the local host and currently active version of the Windows sockets. The Connections tool tells you everything you need to know about your TCP/IP connections.



Ping and Trace tools let you verify connectivity to a device on your network, and obtain a list of gateways between your computer and a particular device. The Lookup tool gives you data on host names and IP addresses.



NetInfo's Finger tool gives your information about users on a network host. Whois tells you who owns web domains. The Daytime tools lets you know the local time at another network host's location, while the Time tool lets you access a remote server's clock and synchronize your local system clock.



The Quote tool lets you view quotations from a remote Quote server. NetInfo's HTML tool gives you full header information and the page data from a web server. The Scanner examines host names in a specified range of IP addresses. Use the Services tool to verify a host for available network services. The E-mail tool verifies e-mail addresses, and the Web Center tool helps you locate tools, how-to's, tips and news online.



At $39.95 US/Euro list price for one copy, NetInfo is a powerful personal diagnostic product delivering low cost and simplicity of operation.



NetInfo runs on Windows 98, Me, NT, 2000, XP, Server 2003, and Vista and requires no special hardware or drivers.



NetInfo is available now directly from Tsarfin Computing and authorized resellers. A free, 30-day evaluation copy of NetInfo can be downloaded from the Web site at http://netinfo.tsarfin.com.



Tsarfin Computing (http://www.tsarfin.com) is a privately held company specializing in network diagnostic and monitoring software for the Internet, corporate intranets, and TCP/IP local area networks. Its product family includes NetInfo, one of the most widely used network toolkits, and NetGong, a sophisticated network monitoring solution that allows network administrators, webmasters, and Internet service providers to monitor any networked device on the Internet, corporate intranet, or TCP/IP LAN and receive alerts immediately via audible alarm, message, e-mail, or third-party software when a connection fails. Tsarfin Computing products are available directly from Tsarfin Computing and through distributors, resellers and OEMs.



Tsarfin Computing has attained Gold Certified status in the Microsoft Partner Program with a competency in ISV/Software Solutions, recognizing its expertise and total impact in the technology marketplace. As a Microsoft Gold Certified partner, Tsarfin Computing has demonstrated expertise with Microsoft technologies and proven ability to meet customers’ needs.

