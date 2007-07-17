Rising Stars Plain White T’s to Perform at Oxford Valley Mall During Simon Dtour Live

Langhorne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2007 -- The Plain White T’s, best known for their hit song “Hey There Delilah,” will be the headlining at Simon DTour Live! presented by ABC Family, a free six-hour teen event on Saturday, July 28 at Oxford Valley Mall.



Simon DTour Live! gives teens firsthand access to today’s rising pop stars and an opportunity to interact with some of today’s hottest consumer and retail brands. The event at Oxford Valley Mall will begin at 3:00 p.m. in the Sears Court, and is scheduled to conclude at 9:00 p.m., according to organizers.



The music industry took notice of the Plain White T’s after selling thousands of copies of their self-released 2002 debut, Stop. The group was then picked up by Fearless Records, home to Sugarcult, At The Drive-In and The Aquabats, who re-issued the album along with 2005's All That We Needed. But it was their heartfelt, acoustic-tinged “Hey There Delilah” that cemented their status as potential hit-makers. "We knew…Delilah was going to be something people would like,” said frontman Tom Higgenson, “and it's turned out to be our biggest song yet."



Teens attending the concert will gain access to the exclusive live concert, as well as experience some of the latest offerings from the following sponsors:



· ABC Family will give teens the chance to get creative and design their own T-shirt. Teens can pick out different designs, such as fun sayings from shows, logos, and much more.



· My Coke Rewards will create a cyber lounge, where teens can register on mycokerewards.com and learn more about the benefits of the program and have an opportunity to earn bonus points and other prizes.



· Sprint will showcase the latest in cell phone technology and accessories, in conjunction with their partners - Body Glove, LG, Samsung, Boost Mobile, LG Fusic II and Bluetooth. Teens can participate in a text messaging contest to find the fastest and most accurate “texter,” who will be awarded with a prize.



· Company 81 will offer teens a preview of the newest apparel, as well as a special premium that can be redeemed at participating retailer locations. Company 81 will also host a model contest, with participants chosen from the DTour audience. The winning model will receive a $100 Simon Giftcard.



· Lower Buck Family YMCA – Oxford Valley Mall will kick-off a back-to-school clothing drive for families in need of assistance with back-to-school supplies in the Lower Bucks area. DTour attendees will be able to select a family tag and provide the supply that is requested. Information on the clothing drive will be available at Guest Services.



“We’re excited to welcome Simon DTour Live!, a premier concert and lifestyle event tailored specifically for our teen shoppers, to Oxford Valley Mall,” said Dameka Nickerson, Marketing Manager for Oxford Valley Mall. “Teens visit our mall an average of nearly five times per month, making it the perfect location for this one-of-a-kind blend of teens, shopping, fashion and entertainment.”



Simon DTour Live! also includes day-of-event offers from popular mall retailers such as Lindt Chocolates, Payless Shoes, Claire’s Accessories, Lord’s and Lady’s Hair Salon and Zales.



The tour will visit 20 Simon Malls across the country through September, giving local teens at each mall a firsthand opportunity to experience some of the most exciting new musical talent and get up close and personal with their favorite retail and consumer brands. Additional information about Simon DTour Live!, including the full tour schedule, is available at www.simondtour.com.



Oxford Valley Mall is a super regional mall located at the corner of E. Lincoln Highway and Oxford Valley Road. Oxford Valley Mall has over 150 retailers and is anchored by Boscov’s, JC Penney, Macy’s and Sears.

