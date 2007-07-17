InetServices Launches New Storage Solution Products

Natick, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2007 -- InetServices, a provider of dedicated servers, managed servers, and colocation services for small-to-medium size businesses, today announced four new storage solution products, including a Windows Storage Cluster, aimed at providing high-performance and high-availability solutions to our customers. Combined with our already impressive server line-up, InetServices continues to differentiate itself from other hosting providers by offer its customers the best in technology and services.



“While other hosting providers are simply focused on providing the cheapest low-end server, InetServices is focusing on providing Enterprise class services to small and medium size businesses at an affordable rate, “ said InetServices’ Chief Operating Officer Kevin Soendker. “We’ve seen such a significant growth in interest for large storage solutions including Windows SQL Clusters that we simply had to these demands. While we had been offering these services on a per request basis, we decided to be the first hosting company to provide these services directly from our website.”



Available Storage Solutions:

1TB non-RAID NAS

1TB-2TB RAID NAS

1.7TB Direct Attached Storage

290GB-1.5TB Direct Attached Storage (Windows Cluster)



About InetServices:

InetServices is a fast growing hosting service provider which offers a full compliment of services including Dedicated Servers, Managed Servers, Managed Colocation, and much more. The company focus is small and mid-sized businesses that require high reliability, security, and 24 / 7 support, but don't have the budget of a large enterprise. InetServices offer a variety of web hosting, dedicated servers, and managed colocation packages to choose from with plenty of features and options designed around meeting your specific needs. For more information, visit www.inetservices.com or call 800-545-4194.



InetServices, LLC

Headquarters

841 Worcester Road #218

Natick, MA 01760



For more information, please visit http://www.inetservices.com.

