Only 48% Prints at Home - And why Printing Companies Stay

Arlington, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2007 -- According to a survey, only 48 percent accounts for the number of digital printing reproduced at home. Out of the 7.7 billion accounted for digital printing of materials such as brochures, postcards, business cards, and even reproduction of pictures and photos, not even half of that can be attributed to homemade printing. And this is a downhill trend from the 64 percent of the rate that was gotten from the previous year that the survey was made.



This is the reason why the prices of personal printers have made a significant drop of almost 30 percent. With fast and print-in-less-than-blank-seconds personal printers, no wonder many of the consumers are drawn to the promises made by the manufacturers of these equipment.



Nonetheless, consumers today are wise enough to know when to shell out their hard earned money for the likes of brochure printing, postcard reproductions, and picture developing. As it turns out, the costs that entail brochure printing at a printing retailer’s facility is almost 13 cents lower than when you print your materials at home using your very own personal digital printer. In fact, you could get more cost effective brochure printing with the likes of PrintPlace.com, an online full color digital printing company that produces 2-day turnarounds. In addition, how many pieces can be printed on a personal printer anyway? If you need material prints in the thousands or more, it is still smarter to go for printing outfits.



Sentiments for outside printing are rife despite the overwhelming marketing methods nowadays by the manufacturers of printer units and the constant convincing of consumers to try printing their materials at home. The increase in the number of printing jobs done by printing companies such as PrintPlace.com just goes to show that home based printing isn’t as much fun and cost effective after all.



It is further revealed that despite the relatively low prices of printers, the products that are tied up with the printers cost much more. For example, the ink and the cartridges can catch a price that is the same with that of popular perfumes. Even the paper you’re going to use costs so much. Add to this that the ink often runs out before your home printing job is even finished.



Finally, despite the increase in digital photo printing, it is not significant enough to assure printer manufacturers. It is a fact that although consumers are more prone to use their digital cameras, instead of printing them, photos are now often shared via the internet. And consumers are also using the vast storage and sharing capacities of the web, not to mention that you can use online services for free and without limit.



Printing of materials, especially in volume, is no doubt more cost effective when commissioned outside. But as always, before you plunge yourself head first to any project, whether its brochure printing or picture reproduction, it is strongly advised to take caution and select a printing company, online or otherwise, who could provide you with the most quality product at less time and costs. Make it your habit to get your money’s worth. After all, every penny you got is hard earned and doesn’t come easy nowadays.



About PrintPlace.com



PrintPlace.com is an online printing company based in Arlington, Texas that provides quality, custom full color printing. Backed by experts and professionals, and state-of-the-art equipment, PrintPlace can deliver fast, quality turn around in just 2 days. For more information on their products, visit their website at www.printplace.com.

