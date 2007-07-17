Dogwatch Hidden Fence Systems Now Available in the Phoenix Valley

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2007 -- Today's pet owner has many containment issues to consider, including not only their pet's safety, but their town's ordinances, local fencing restrictions, and leash laws as well.



DogWatch of Phoenix is helping meet the need for pet safety and containment by offering indoor and outdoor hidden fence solutions. The effectiveness of DogWatch Hidden Fence Systems is recognized by pet professionals including veterinarians and trainers; In fact, known animal behaviorist Raymond J McSoley agrees DogWatch is the best technology on the market.



“The first two words that come to my mind when I think about DogWatch are quality and innovation. DogWatch has the best technology on the market today. Competitive systems come close, but the features available on DogWatch systems simply have them beat. And, you can trust your dog to DogWatch.”



DogWatch indoor and outdoor pet containment systems keep an eye on your dog or cat by transmitting an exclusive SafeLink® FM radio signal through a buried underground wire installed around your yard. This signal is picked up by a lightweight waterproof receiver worn by your pet. Your DogWatch Dealer will adjust the range that is most suitable for your pet and your property. When your dog gets close to the hidden fence, an audible warning reminds your dog not to cross. If the warning is ignored — rare after training — the collar emits a mild stimulation.



“I am pleased to bring the DogWatch product to the Phoenix Valley. It is the best hidden fence solution on the market, which is why I use the system in my own home,” said Spencer Hunter, Dogwatch of Phoenix Co-Owner. “We make it easy for pet owners to keep their pets safe and contained.”



DogWatch products are used and endorsed by veterinarians and have been recognized as a Consumers Digest “Best Buy” every year since 1998. Both transmitters and receivers come with a lifetime equipment warranty when installed by an authorized DogWatch Dealer.

