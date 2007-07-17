Sigma Solutions, Inc. Named to the 2007 Fast Growth 100 List by CMP Channel’s CRN

San Antonio, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2007 -- Sigma Solutions, Inc. today announced that the company has been honored by the CMP Channel’s CRN as a 2007 Fast Growth 100 Solution Provider. Sigma ranked # 34 in 2007 and #81 in 2006 as measured by revenue growth in the prior calendar year.



Sigma Solutions specializes in enterprise advanced IT infrastructure. Sigma advises, implements and maintains large entity IT systems specializing in complex storage and related configurations. Sigma has achieved substantial year-over-year revenue and profit growth not only thru acquisitions, but thru significant organic growth.



CRN’s Fast Growth 100 award winners are recognized Solution Providers selected for their ability to drive industry-leading sales volumes and use innovative methods to grow their business through services-oriented technology offerings. Developed by CRN’s editorial staff, the Fast Growth 100 list provides detailed insights into which solution provider models and technologies are proving to be the most lucrative.



“The key to Sigma’s success is not only a highly motivated and trained sales force, but a large in-depth engineering staff that assist customers with complex IT needs in today’s operating environment” says Scott Gruendler, president of Sigma Solutions.



"This year's CRN Fast Growth 100 list is a testament to the hard work and dedication of some of the channel's leading Solution Providers. We commend each of the 2007 CRN Fast Growth 100 for their remarkable performance, and for the example they set for everyone in the industry," said Robert C. Demarzo, vice president and editorial director, CMP Channel.



Sigma Solutions, Inc.

Headquarters in San Antonio, TX with offices in Houston, TX, Dallas, TX, Austin, TX, New Orleans, LA, Minneapolis, MN, Phoenix, AZ and Santa Fe, NM. Sigma represents Sun Microsystems, EMC, Cisco, Symantec/Veritas, among other IT vendors.



About CRN

CRN provides solution providers and technology integrators with the crucial information and analysis they need to drive their company’s sales. As an advocate for and voice of the IT channel, solution providers turn to CRN first for immediate information. Celebrating its 25th year, CRN is the most trusted source for channel professionals. CRN can be found on the web at www.channelweb.com.



About CMP Channel Group (www.cmpchannelgroup.com)

CMP Channel Group is the one stop shop customers turn to in order to meet their global sales channel objectives from access to execution. Through use of its family of channel solutions which include CRN and VARBusiness, the ChannelWeb network, the Group's XChange worldwide face-to-face conferences and the Institute for Partner Education & Development (IPED), vendors are able to accelerate sales through the channel. CMP Channel Group provides a worldwide answer to advertising, branding and marketing services, lead generation, market intelligence, branded and custom events, education of solution providers and best practices for vendors.



About CMP Technology (www.cmp.com)

CMP Technology is a marketing solutions company serving the technology industry. Through its market-leading portfolio of trusted information brands, CMP has earned the confidence of more technology professionals than any other media company. As a result, CMP is the premier provider of access, insight and actionable programs designed to connect sellers and buyers in ways that yield superior return on investment. CMP Technology is a subsidiary of United Business Media (http://www.unitedbusinessmedia.com), a global provider of news distribution and specialist information services with a market capitalization of more than $3 billion.

