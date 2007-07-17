A Match Made in 7 Speed Dating Named to ESPN Top 10 List

Westborough, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2007 -- ESPN has chosen A Match Made in 7's speed dating events to head their list of the 10 best minor league baseball promotions of the season. The Central Massachusetts based social networking company works with minor league teams throughout New England, to offer unique baseball speed dating events for their single adult fans.



In a special report to its Sport Travel heading on ESPN.com, sportswriter and author, Josh Pahigian reports that when it comes to getting fans into their ballparks minor league baseball promoters place a high priority on fun and interaction. Events sponsored by four New England teams placed among the top ten publicity stunts, with A Match Made in 7 speed dating event scheduled for the July 19 New Britain Rock Cats game topping the list. As the author of several books on minor league baseball and sports travel, Pahigian is well regarded, particularly for his expertise on minor league baseball.



Normally, the “7” in A Match Made in 7 refers to the seven minute interval of the matching rounds of its events. But for the baseball venue, the company adapts its tagline tying it to innings and the possibility that maybe one's match made in heaven is a match made in seven, eight or nine innings.



During the course of a game, each inning brings a new meeting or “match." As each inning concludes, singles mark their score cards as to whether or not they consider their meeting a “match”. Then they move on to the next pairing. At the end of the baseball game, participants pass in their scorecards. Within two days A Match Made in 7 sends them an email with basic contact information about their matches.



When asked by Pahigian what she thinks makes baseball games such good backdrops for these types of events, company owner, Paula Pogorzelski responded, “What could be better than to spend a nice summer night out under the stars with 25 to 50 of your newest friends while cheering on your hometown team?



“A baseball game serves as a great back drop because it's casual, low-pressure, familiar (Nearly everyone is able to follow a baseball game.) and it can be a conversation opener for couples. The appeal of minor league games, in particular, is that they 're affordable and local to many metro areas. “



When asked why she thinks baseball and speed-dating work well together, Pogorzelski replied, “We adapted our format to work with the natural structure of a baseball game expanding from our 7 minute "date" rounds to a full inning. (It helps people feel less pressured timewise.) However, because no one knows exactly how long an inning will last, that adds to the excitement and challenge. The game's structure enables us to produce a unique type of singles event that is part entertainment, part recreation, part adventure and pure fun!”



Participating teams include Bridgeport Bluefish, Brockton Rox, Connecticut Defenders, Nashua Pride, New Britain Rock Cats, New Haven County Cutters, Pawtucket Red Sox, and Worcester Tornadoes. For more information about A Match Made in 7, its singles events and business networking services, contact Paula Pogorzelski or visit http://www.amatchmadein7.com.

