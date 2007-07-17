TrustedOpinion.com – Innovative Social Recommendation Portal Growing 200% a Month

St.Petersburg, Russia and Palo Alto, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2007 -- Reksoft, the software outsourcing company headquartered in St. Petersburg, Russia, announced that its US customer Trusted Opinion Inc. successfully launched www.TrustedOpinion.com.



Trusted Opinion is an advanced social networking and recommendations site, allowing community members to get reliable advices, ratings, and recommendations from the people they can trust. Members will find reviews on movies, DVDs, and television series, and can discover other members who share their common interests. TrustedOpinion.com is different because it shows every member a unique score for every item based on the opinions of those closest to them in their social network. TrustedOpinion.com is the only recommendation site that avoids commercial bias by always weighing friends’ opinions higher than those of a stranger. As each member’s trusted network expands, the recommendations become more personalized and relevant.



TrustedOpinion.com was founded by serial entrepreneur Shahar Smirin, who after searching for a reliable trusted recommendations online, realized there was no place to get recommendations like people do “in real life”. TrustedOpinion.com was designed to mirror the way people get trusted advice: from their circle of friends.



TrustedOpinion.com is the result of a multi-year research and development project, started from overall studies in social networking, and supporting experiments with early versions of the social recommendations engine™. In November 2006, while still private beta, it was nominated as one of the “Hottest Web 2.0 Internet sites”. The portal was publicly launched in February’07 and just in few months achieved 100,000 registered members and continues to grow by >200% a month.



Reksoft has been providing software engineering services for the TrustedOpinion.com portal, along with remote systems management service for the portal production site, located in the USA. The portal follows the Web 2.0 ideology and simplicity, smartly balancing Flash and AJAX. “We have considered outsourcing our core development to dedicated team at Reksoft while staying focused on marketing and business growth to achieve our primary business goals. We have found it very efficient and cost effective,” says TrustedOpinion.com’s Founder and CEO Shahar Smirin.

