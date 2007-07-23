Sufferers of Dog Allergies and Cat Allergies May Find Relief in HEPA Air Filtration

Indianapolis, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2007 -- People who suffer from dog or cat allergies, and allergies in general, do so at the hands of airborne contaminants that trigger allergic reactions. The introduction of a certified HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filtration system, says one Indianapolis-based company, may go a long way toward reducing the severity of allergic reactions.



“The kind of contaminants that trigger dog and cat allergies and other allergies like hay-fever are numerous,” says Dave Hearn, President of PureAir Systems, Inc. “An allergic reaction is the body’s inability to deal with these airborne contaminants. These are just the type of contaminants a certified HEPA filtration system can significantly reduce.”



Over 80% of all allergies and respiratory problems are due to small, respirable sized airborne contaminants in the environment. The difference between certified HEPA filtration and air cleaners or ionic filtration system lies in the size of the particle that is removed from the air. In order to be a HEPA certified system, the filter must remove 99.97% of all airborne contaminants at .3 microns or larger.



“For people suffering from dog or cat allergies, a true HEPA filtration system can introduce virtually particle free, filtered outside air into the environment while removing a significant amount of the dander and contaminants that trigger allergic reactions in the first place.” Hearn says. “Remove the airborne contaminant and you may reduce, and in some cases, eliminate, the severity of the allergic reaction.”



For more information about true HEPA air filtration and how it can benefit allery sufferers, visit the PureAirSystems website at www.pureairsystems.com.



Pure Air Systems, Inc. has been manufacturing HEPA air filtration systems since the technology's infancy for both commercial and residential applications. With over 20 years in the industry, Pure Air Systems, Inc. understands that customers want high-quality HEPA air purifiers and high-quality information. Specific details regarding HEPA air filters and technology can be found on the PureAir Systems website www.pureairsystems.com.



