Customers Report on their Satisfaction with Qualified Address

Orem, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2007 -- Exact Wave, a leading provider of on-demand data management solutions, today announced the results of a recent customer satisfaction survey. The survey, conducted with customers who have purchased from Qualified Address in the last six months, shows that customers are overwhelmingly satisfied with the services they received. All customers were invited to participate in taking the online survey between July 11th and July 13th.



Of those customers who responded, an overwhelming majority indicated they are “very satisfied” with their purchase from Qualified Address. Customers also indicate that they are very likely to recommend Qualified Address’s products and services to others.



Ease of use, cost effectiveness, and speed are the most common reasons customers give for why they liked the services. With Qualified Address Scrubbing, the company’s flagship product, customers can have lists of thousands of addresses in a mailing list standardized and validated in less than five minutes. Customers also praise the accuracy of the address matching software and the excellent customer support.



James Endicott, President and CEO of Exact Wave, is pleased with the findings. “The entire team has worked diligently to develop a high-quality solution that is fast, accurate, and easy to use. I’m happy to see that these efforts were recognized by our customers. I was also glad to see that the few concerns raised by our customers had already been addressed and corrected.”



Qualified Address was launched by Exact Wave as the core of its Direct Marketing and Data Services division. In March 2006, it released its first product, Qualified Address Scrubbing, an online software service that standardizes and validated address data. The company will release additional data tools and software, including a much anticipated Address Verification API, in coming months. For more information, please visit http://www.qualifiedaddress.com.

