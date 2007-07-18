Blenz Coffee and Hines Public Market Coffee Consulting Group Join Forces

Vancouver, British Columbia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2007 -- Blenz The Canadian Coffee Company is proud to announce that John Sanders, Bronwen Serna and Marty Curtis of Hines Public Market Coffee Consulting Group have recently been retained as Principal Consultants to Blenz's coffee operations.



By acquiring three of the industry's foremost experts on coffee and espresso techniques, as well as barista training and development, Blenz is creating a coffee franchise on par with some of the world's greatest cafes. John, Bronwen and Marty are all co-owners and operators of Hines Public Market Coffee and Origins Organic Coffee located on Vancouver's historic Granville Island. This team of coffee experts will consult with Blenz on matters ranging from operations to product development.



Hines Public Market Consulting brings to Blenz Coffee a varied and impressive list of accreditations and experience. John Sanders is the current chair of the WBC Technical Standards Committee and a member of the SCAA Technical Standards Committee. Bronwen Serna won the United States Barista Championship in 2004 and is now recognized as one of the authorities on Barista skills and training. Bronwen currently sits on the executive council of the Barista Guild of America as Vice Chair. Marty Curtis is a veteran in the coffee business with over 30 years of experience and is one of the few certified Q Graders in North America. He is also considered to be the world's top authority on the rebuilding of antique coffee roasters.



“We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with John and his team,” said George Moen, President of Blenz Coffee. “Serving up the best possible coffee and experiences to our customers is why we're [Blenz] in the business. It only makes sense for us to work with the industry's best to achieve our goals and bring our guests the best possible product.”



“The Hines Group is very excited about the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. We are quite eager to partner with an established Canadian company with a worldwide presence such as Blenz. With quality as their main focus, Hines will help Blenz serve up the highest quality product and service, while maintaining a social conscience.” commented John Sanders.



With the opening of Blenz's 50th store, the Blenz Coffee Academy, a first place showing at the Millrock International Free Pour Latte Art Championship at Coffee Fest and now, retaining the knowledge and expertise of Hines Public Market Coffee Consulting Group, Blenz is setting the precedent for independent and chain coffee shops nation wide. The commitment to providing an excellent customer experience as well as a great cup of coffee has fueled Blenz's growth from the start.



About Blenz The Canadian Coffee Company™

Blenz Coffee is a premium retailer of coffee, tea and other innovative and delicious specialty beverages. All of Blenz's beverages are made in-store from only the highest quality ingredients available. Blenz operates a network of over 85 franchise locations, with 50 in British Columbia and 35 internationally. Blenz Coffee is proudly Canadian!

