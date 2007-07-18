ControlScan Certifies http://www.ahhprods.com/ as Safe Shopping Site

Atlanta, GA and Fairfax, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2007 -- In an effort to increase its Internet security, AHH! Products inc, a leading Bean Bag Chair Manufacturer & Retailer, announced today that it has become certified by ControlScan, the Internet’s first and only B2B third-party identity theft certification service. The agreement illustrates ControlScan and http://www.ahhprods.com/ ’s continued commitment to building consumer confidence, protecting privacy and battling online thieves.



As a measure to increase privacy and security and to prevent hackers and thieves from accessing sensitive information from its customers, http://www.ahhprods.com/ hired ControlScan and subscribed to the Corporate Secure Plan. Through their unique process, ControlScan will conduct website vulnerability scans, tests and audits of http://www.ahhprods.com/ and certify the site’s security.



“Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers,” says ControlScan President Aaron Biddar. “Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously. By passing the audits associated with the Corporate Secure Plan, http://www.ahhprods.com/ ’s visitors are reassured that this company is committed to protecting their personal and credit card information and providing a safe online shopping experience.”



Once a company passes the security process associated with the Corporate Secure Plan they receive the Verified Secure, ID Theft Protected, Privacy Protected, and Business Background Reviewed certificates. These certificates are renewed daily, allowing http://www.ahhprods.com/ customers to receive independent third-party verification of the site’s actual security before they decide to give out sensitive personal data.



About AHH! Products inc http://www.ahhprods.com/buy_bean_bags

AHH! Products is one of the most established and trusted bean bag chair furniture companies in the world. Online since 1998, AHH! Products offers the original bean bag chairs with washable covers and water-repel microfiber liners in hundreds of styles. They are renowned for their high level of quality and customer service.



Called "Ahh Spots", as in "ahhhh, that spot's comfortable", AHH! bean bags are both practical and beautiful. Shoppers can find denim, fleece, velvet, faux fur, microsuede, and many other home decor styles that suit kids and adults.



Ahh Spots can be found in thousands of homes worldwide. Well-known celebrities, hospitals, corporations, and even TV and Film productions all own AHH! bean bag chairs. Thanks to AHH! Products, bean bag furniture has been raised to a new and innovative level.



About ControlScan

ControlScan provides third party verification and scanning services that help identify, measure, and prioritize security, privacy, quality, accessibility and compliance risks that exist on corporate web properties.



ControlScan’s certified PCI Compliance security certifications are rapidly becoming the industry standard for privacy protection. The certificates assist in meeting the criteria for mandates in Europe, Japan, Canada, ISO and the USA. By using business plans unlike any other Internet security solution companies, ControlScan is able to custom protect companies and their consumers. As a business is put through the certification process, ControlScan is able to show the company where its weaknesses lie. If a company does not pass the test, ControlScan’s experts work with the company to increase its security until they meet the standards. Therefore, customers who see ControlScan certifications on a website can shop with ease, knowing that the business is working towards ensuring consumer safety.