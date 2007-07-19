Centrify Surpasses its Aggressive Targets for Revenue and Customer Adoption in its Second Full Year of Delivering Solutions

Mountain View, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2007 -- Centrify Corporation, a leading provider of Microsoft Active Directory-based auditing, access control and identity management solutions for non-Microsoft platforms, today announced that it closed its fiscal year 2007 on June 30 exceeding its aggressive targets for both revenue and customer adoption. Revenue increased year-over-year by over 400% and the customer base doubled to over 225. Founded in March 2004, Centrify has been delivering identity and access management software solutions for two full years. In the past year, adoption by the Fortune 50 has also nearly doubled to more than 25% of the largest companies in the US, competitive displacements have accelerated, channel and OEM partners are signing on rapidly, and a number of product releases have established Centrify as the most innovative vendor in the marketplace.



"We are extremely pleased with our continued, significant market traction and our success in building a world-class organization with a global reach. In the two years since first releasing our flagship DirectControl solution, Centrify has become a trusted solution provider to some of the world's largest enterprises," said Tom Kemp, CEO of Centrify. "Analysts are telling us we have grown faster in our first two years than any other ISV for identity management they have seen."



Key company milestones over the last 12 months include:



• Revenue grew over 400% year-to-year.

• Centrify’s customer base more than doubled to over 225 customers, and existing customers extended their deployments across their enterprises.

• Adoption by the Fortune 50 nearly doubled year-to-year; over 25% of the Fortune 50 are Centrify customers.

• Competitive displacements of alternative commercial solutions for extending Microsoft Active Directory accelerated, with over six figures of competitive displacements in the last three weeks alone.

• In May Centrify launched the Centrify Partner Network, which has since grown to 31 channel and OEM partners.

• Centrify raised $15 million in Series C funding. With $36 million in total venture backing, Centrify is the most well-funded vendor focused on delivering cross-platform integration solutions.

• In March, Centrify released DirectAudit, an innovative UNIX/Linux auditing solution that complements DirectControl’s authentication and access control capabilities.

• Centrify further enhanced DirectControl’s desktop lockdown capabilities by adding smart card support and over a hundred new policies for the Apple Mac OS X environment. Centrify continues to be the only vendor on the market to offer Active Directory Group Policy for Mac OS.

• Centrify extended DirectControl’s application and database single sign-on capabilities by adding support for IBM DB2 and enhancing its current support for Apache, JBoss, Tomcat, WebLogic and WebSphere.



"With the industry's largest team devoted exclusively to developing solutions and services that extend Active Directory to non-Microsoft platforms, and with our growing reach via direct and indirect sales and the world-class support we deliver, Centrify is well positioned to maintain its leading industry position," added Kemp.



Core to Centrify’s success is the innovative, built-for-compliance technology behind its auditing, access control and identity management solutions that centrally secure customers’ heterogeneous systems, web applications, databases and storage systems using Microsoft Active Directory. Centrify DirectControl secures non-Microsoft platforms using the same authentication, authorization and Group Policy services deployed for Windows environments. The newly introduced Centrify DirectAudit complements DirectControl by delivering auditing, logging and real-time monitoring of user activity on UNIX and Linux systems. Together, they help customers improve IT efficiency, better comply with regulatory requirements, and centrally audit and control access to their heterogeneous computing environment.



About Centrify

Centrify is a leading provider of auditing, access control and identity management solutions that centrally secure an organization’s heterogeneous systems, web applications, databases and storage systems using Microsoft Active Directory. For more information about Centrify, call +1 650-961-1100 or visit http://www.centrify.com



Centrify is a registered trademark and DirectControl and DirectAudit are trademarks of Centrify Corporation.

