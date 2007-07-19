Idokorro Mobile Admin Awarded Certified Status in the Vodafone Applications Portfolio

Ottawa, Ontario -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2007 -- Idokorro Mobile Inc., the leading provider of mobile access solutions for wireless handhelds, announced today that it has been granted Vodafone Certified Application status for its award-winning software, Mobile Admin.



Idokorro’s Mobile Admin provides IT administrators with the ability to use their wireless handheld to manage Windows, Active Directory, Exchange, SQL Server, Oracle, IBM Lotus Domino, Citrix Presentation Server, BlackBerry Enterprise Server, RSA, Novell, Veritas Backup Exec, HP Lights Out, VMware and more. With an intuitive user interface, Mobile Admin allows IT Administrators to promptly and securely solve network problems from anywhere, decreasing costly network downtime and accelerating service responses.



Mobile Admin offers the added benefit and cost-savings of increasing mobility for IT staff and minimizing the burden of being “on-call”. Known for its quickly-realized ROI, reliability and ease of use, Mobile Admin is the leading network management software for wireless handhelds, currently deployed by over 1500 organizations including a wide range of Fortune 500 companies, leading banks, government departments and educational institutions.



Mobile Admin supports many encryption and authentication options, allowing it to meet the most demanding security infrastructure requirements. With no agents required, Mobile Admin is also easy to install and configure. The software is compatible with BlackBerry smartphones, Nokia devices, Windows Pocket PC and Smartphones, as well as Sony Ericsson and Motorola phones.



In order to achieve Vodafone Certified Application status, Mobile Admin underwent technical evaluation by Vodafone UK. As a result, the application has passed the approval process, meeting the high standards demanded by Vodafone UK’s customer base and delivering value to the UK marketplace.



As a Vodafone Certified Application, Idokorro Mobile now has access to Vodafone UK’s technical expertise and will be recommended to appropriate customers by Vodafone UK account managers. Idokorro Mobile Admin will be identified by the “Vodafone Certified Application” brand logo. This will allow Idokorro to benefit from Vodafone UK’s position as the UK’s largest mobile network operator, offering its customers in-depth support and peace of mind when deploying new mobile applications.



“Idokorro is proud to be partnering with a leading service provider like Vodafone UK”, says Rob Woodbridge, President and CEO of Idokorro Mobile. “Mobile Admin, our flagship application, has a broad and enthusiastic customer base in North America. We look forward to extending its many benefits to Vodafone’s UK customers.”



Nick Parbutt, head of enterprise product management, Vodafone UK said: “For many of our customers, mobile data applications, such as job scheduling or workforce management are a business imperative. Having experienced the business benefits that such applications deliver, these customers are now considering additional solutions to address day-to-day business requirements. Idokorro has proven that it can address these needs and we look forward to working with its team to enable our customers to realize the efficiencies that Mobile Admin delivers.”



Idokorro Mobile joins a number of other Certified Application developers in the Vodafone UK Applications Portfolio, which have developed solutions ranging from telematics and sales solutions to tools that replicate the functionality or content from the desktop environment onto the mobile device.



About Idokorro Mobile, Inc.

Idokorro was founded in 2001 and is now the leader in providing mobile access solutions. Idokorro's products allow users to monitor, maintain, and manage their networks, computers, and other network devices from practically anywhere - streamlining operations, decreasing costly network down-time, and accelerating service responses. The company is self-financed and serves a global customer base of over 4,000 corporations. For more information, please visit www.idokorro.com, or call 1.613.789.1818.

