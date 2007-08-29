BizyUniversity – Higher Education Opportunities For At-Home Moms

Brampton, Ontario -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2007 -- Bizymoms was founded in 1997 and has since become the premier work-at-home community on the Internet. Over the past ten years, Bizymoms has given priority to supporting women while they make their dreams come true. Being a mom and attempting to get a business off the ground isn’t always easy, but Bizymoms has made it possible for many, through their online resource network, to make working from home a bit easier.



Over 4.5 million visitors come to Bizymoms every year, each with a dream of their own, and a hope of fulfilling it. Now, Bizymoms is launching their latest women-empowering tool – BizyUniversity. Through BizyU, Bizymoms is bringing a vast body of educational information and resources to our visitors to help them grasp the reality of getting a college degree.



BizyUniversity offers information about a wide range of subjects - from Business and Education to Technology/Medicine and Arts and Sciences. Under Business, a variety of subjects from an online MBA to Management is available. Likewise, Elementary/Secondary Education, Special Education, Masters of Education and a PhD in Education are subjects available under Education. Nursing, Engineering, Information Systems, Design, Hospitality, Criminal Justice and Psychology are available under the streams of Technology/Medicine and Arts and Sciences.



BizyUniversity also offers advertising opportunities to education resources, colleges, universities and other educational institutions. Visit Bizymoms.com and their new BizyUniversity department for more information.

