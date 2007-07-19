Pacific Media Awards Top Six Projector Companies

Menlo Park, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2007 -- Pacific Media Associates, the global market information experts on large-screen displays, has given awards to the top six front projection companies, based on the 11th Annual Dealer Survey. This is the authoritative source of independent, unbiased ratings of large-screen displays manufacturers by dealers throughout North America.



The six award recipients were:

Gold Award: Mitsubishi Digital Electronics America Inc.

Silver Award: Epson America, Inc.

Bronze Award: Optoma

Honorable Mention: Hitachi America, Ltd. / NEC Display Solutions / Eiki International, Inc.



Dealers were asked to provide ratings based on a broad range of factors covering products, marketing support, and after-sale support. Individual items included the quality of Web-based marketing support, on-time delivery, and end-user support. In all, 25 different attributes were tallied to come up with a composite rating, and the companies with top six scores received awards.



“It takes more than a good product to develop a great relationship with the retailers,” pointed out William Coggshall, president of Pacific Media. “Dealers place great value on relationships and resources. For example, dealers report that the most important support a company can give is to provide capable dealer representatives, whether it’s before or after the sale.”



Coggshall continued, “We’re proud that our annual survey is able to give the front projector companies clear and actionable feedback directly from the retailers. And we’re honored to have this opportunity to recognize the outstanding performance by these six companies in this year’s survey.”



