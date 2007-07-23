UP Aerospace Offers Space Generation Advisory Council Low-cost Launches for Youth

Hartford, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2007 -- UP Aerospace, Inc. - http://www.upaerospace.com - a Connecticut-based company and world leader in responsive and low-cost space access, has today offered the Space Generation Advisory Council - www.spacegeneration.org - access to low-cost launches for its youth members.



The Space Generation Advisory Council is the leading international body representing youth on all space matters, and its youth members will be able to obtain UP Aerospace’s best educational pricing for the launch of experimental packages. Under this offer, an experiment can be flown into space, recovered, and provided back to young experimenters for as little as US$2000.



UP Aerospace’s basic "TinySat" container with 182 cubic centimeters/11.1 cubic inches of usable volume and 42.5 grams/1.5 ounces of payload mass will be discounted to US$2000. A similar scale of discount will apply to heavier payloads, with a 70.9 gram/2.5 oz. payload costing US$3000 and a 99.2 gram/3.5 oz. payload US$4000.



In the TinySat mass category UP Aerospace has already launched a number of creative experiments, including sheets of photographic film to capture and record streaks of cosmic rays (including galactic cosmic rays and solar energetic particles).



The first opportunity for launch will be this fall and youth from around the world are invited to submit experiments for consideration. All submissions and request for further information can be made to up@spacegeneration.org. The Space Generation Advisory Council hopes to obtain funding to allow future launches to free of cost for students and youth in developing regions.



UP Aerospace is a pioneer in low-cost space access. The company's flagship vehicle, the SpaceLoft XL, is designed to launch scientific, educational, and entrepreneurial payloads into space, with an altitude capability of up to 140 miles (225 kilometers). The company conducts its space launches from New Mexico's Spaceport America, the world's first purpose-built commercial spaceport.



For more information on UP Aerospace, Inc., and its uniquely affordable space-launch capabilities, visit http://www.upaerospace.com or contact UP Aerospace at 1-877-UP-UP-321.



The Space Generation Advisory Council (SGAC) is an international non-governmental organization representing youth on matters of space policy and space development to the United Nations and governments throughout the world. SGAC is an observer member of the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (UN COPUOS).



For more information on the Space Generation Advisory Council and to participate in the launch program, visit http://www.spacegeneration.org/space_missions, or email up@spacegeneration.org

