Deacom Selected as a Leading Supply Chain Software Provider

Wayne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2007 -- ERP software provider Deacom, Inc. has been recognized by the 2007 Supply & Demand Chain Executive 100. Deacom, Inc. specializes in simplifying and managing the complex business process issues of mid-sized building component, manufactured building, batch process, and mixed-mode manufacturers.



Deacom was chosen for this year's Supply & Demand Chain Executive 100 as a result of its dedication to new technology development in order to help manufacturing customers rapidly meet the challenges of today's marketplace. Deacom is utilizing a .NET framework, for example, to build the new web-based version of the DEACOM Integrated Accounting and ERP Software System. This version will allow manufacturers to eliminate the need for Citrix terminals and allow customer service, salespeople, and customers to access the DEACOM ERP System from any remote location.



"Our goal with this year's '100' is to highlight a broad range of solutions and services targeted at a variety of industries, addressing the needs of companies of varying sizes, and assisting in the transformation of a diverse mix of the functions that make up the supply chain," says Andrew K. Reese, editor of Supply and Demand Chain Executive. "Therefore, our judging committee looked for solutions across a variety of industries, addressing the needs of companies of varying sizes, and assisting in the transformation of a diverse mix of the functions that make up the supply chain."



After receiving nomination forms, the Supply & Demand Chain Executive judging committee culled through them to find the applicants that best fit the above criteria. Deacom and other recipients are featured in the cover story of the June/July 2007 issue of Supply & Demand Chain Executive.



To learn more about the DEACOM Integrated Accounting and ERP Software System, or to schedule an online demonstration, call 610-971-2278 ext. 15 or visit www.deacom.net.



About Deacom, Inc.



Headquartered in Wayne, PA, Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM, a complete accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for building component, process, and mixed-mode manufacturers with difficult-to-handle requirements. The DEACOM System seamlessly links all departments within a manufacturing company, providing a comprehensive view of the entire operation. By making complex issues simple, Deacom helps streamline manufacturing business processes to maximize productivity and profitability.

