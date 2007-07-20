From 100,000+ Sold to Three Albums Released in One Week: It’s Lunch Time!

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2007 -- You may already be familiar with the unique sound of Lunch. He's rapped on three Reebok radio commercials with DaOrfenz featuring Allen Iverson and Nick Van Exle. His discography boasts plenty of collaborations with major label talent including Akon, Styles P, WC, Rayvon, Kurupt, Dominoe & KRS 1 for Temple of Hip Hop. His underground street appeal has secured his guest appearance on over 25 independent albums and over 70 mixtapes. He’s even released 3 albums in one week with 20,000+ units sold, mostly in Southern Los Angeles. Plain and simple, he's everywhere- in magazines (Allhiphop.com, True Magazine, etc.), on radio (Wild 96, 106.1 KMEL, Power 106, etc.), and in the streets grindin' hard- a strategy that has already positioned him to be a leader in the new generation of Hop Hop lyricists.



Meet Lunch. Although recently signed with Federal/Universal Distribution, he's been releasing albums on his label, Homeless Nation, since '97 with 100,000 plus units sold independently in the streets of the Inland Empire (Southern L.A.) and across the nation. With his latest album, “Heart of a Lion,” scheduled for release August 14, Lunch is about to introduce the Inland Empire to a mainstream audience. The first single, “Get 'Em Girl,” is already receiving 90-110 spins per week on urban and mainstream stations across the nation. The classic album features label mates Diamonique and Homeless Nation as well as 40 Glock (G-Unit), Styles P, Rayvon, Kokane, and more. This album brings to the table a universal sound with cleverly choreographed lyrics and showcases to the world the new generation of West Coast Hip Hop.



“The name Homeless came about because we never felt part of any one society; we were outcasts. Homeless Nation is a movement, it’s a way of life, it’s a religion, and it’s a style of music,” says Lunch.



