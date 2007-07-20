Emerging Web 2.0 Company Launches New Online Resource

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2007 -- Vision Media Group, the web design and website development company out of Phoenix, Arizona and Las Vegas, Nevada, who has recently emerged as a major player in the world of web, launched a new company website today at www.vizmarketing.com. Boasting an array of “Web 2.0” features such as Ajax animated content displays, high tech streaming video, crafty Flash image galleries, and a massive amount of informational articles, research, and information on everything from web design, to marketing, to entrepreneurial business ventures, the new company web site is clearly a testament to how far the company has come in the last year.



“We wanted the web site to ultimately accomplish 3 primary goals,” explains Dan Orlando, operating partner and Chief Executive Officer of the company, “…First, we wanted the site to be a model example of how new web technologies – which are actually old technologies just being used in more creative ways – can be used to enhance the user experience and site usability without being obnoxious and invasive. Second, we wanted to create a resource for other web designers and web development companies in need of useful tips, techniques, and tutorials to enhance their client’s websites without becoming a victim of “information overload” and drowning in things like frameworks, gobs of complex code, and never-ending tutorial pages. Third, we wanted the web site to exhibit our latest software development, the ‘Captain Cart’ online web site creation and management system.”



In a recent interview with operating partner and head of research and development Jeff Sandrini, we learned that this software system the company refers to as Captain Cart has been in development under wraps for two years, and is now in it’s Beta testing stage. “The new Vizmarketing.com is the second site to go live on this web site development and content management system we’ve developed,” explained Sandrini.



Although the company did not share much information on the new product, set to release late 3rd quarter this year, they did specify that the software is being designed as “…an intuitive and revolutionary way to build and manage a web site online no matter what the requirement, with a vast array of powerful built-in search engine optimization applications that literally turns a single person into an entire search engine optimization team.” It is worth noting that the first site to go live using this new software system, forrestvance.com, has already achieved an impressive ranking by Alexa.com of 98,217 as of the date of this writing, after only being online for six weeks.



About Vision Media Group- Vision Media Corporation (http://www.vizmarketing.com/ ) is a website design and search engine optimization company based out of the Phoenix, Arizona and Las Vegas, Nevada metro areas. We specialize in web application development, web-based software innovations, search engine optimization and web marketing, business coaching & consulting services for conducting a profitable business on the web, multimedia development and professional video editing and post-production, and many other rich web application services.

