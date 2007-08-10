NextView 4: Recording ARINC429 and Analog Signals Synchronously at a Standard PC Under Windows

Munich, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2007 -- ARINC429, a generally accepted standard of the ARINC (Aeronautical Radio, Incorporated) company, is a communication protocol in avionics. Via the ARINC429 system bus measuring data of different aeronautical systems, like engine control or fly-by-wire systems, can be related with each other.



The ARINC429 interface has already been supported in previous versions of NextView®, the software for measuring data acquisition and analysis. For instance NextView® was successfully used for load tests in the newly developed zeppelin NT. The flight data of the airship were recorded synchrously. Relating these data to the analog measuring values allowed for a precise analysis.

(--> http://www.bmcm.de/us/prac-app-net.html#AN1003)



With the optionally available driver package NV4-DP (--> http://www.bmcm.de/us/pr-nv4-dp.html) of the latest version 4.2 of NextView®4 you can now install a A429-USB device (TechSAT GmbH) to display aeronautical data in real-time at a standard PC under Windows®. For data transmission two "Tx" channels and four "Rx" channels are provided.



Why is the data acquisition software NextView® so interesting for applications of the most different industrial areas, like avionics for example?



Everyone who knows NextView® will be able to answer this question right away:

It is not necessary to be either a trained expert in the range of measurement technology or a programmer, to carry out measurement application. The user interface is clearly arranged, the program operable intuitively and programming skills are not required.



Somebody who read the "First Steps" on the first sheet of the pre-installed start project of NextView®4 is able to execute the following points to implement a measuring task:



• Visualize

• Control

• Automate

• Configure

• Scan

• Analyze

• Document



It is the ambition of BMC Messsysteme GmbH (bmcm) to offer solutions in measurement technology. A multi-functional and complex product is only then really good, if for the user it is practical and easy-to-operate - simply NextView®! (--> http://www.nextview.de)

