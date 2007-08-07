Event Marketing Management Lowers Costs as Companies Hit the Road With Event Marketing Tours

Indianapolis, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2007 -- Can an event marketing tour actually save a company money? If handled correctly, says one Indianapolis company, event marketing management handled by a single end-to-end source can free up significant resources for short and long term marketing programs. The secret lies in creating a complete event marketing solution based on client need; whether for a single event splash, regional tradeshow or national rollout of a marketing message.



“We like to say that great customer events don’t just happen. They are meticulously planned and produced,” said EventPro Services, Inc. President Bob Irvin. “Yet oftentimes the internal resources necessary to plan, execute and deliver a huge marketing splash just aren’t available internally. We provide those resources and tailor them to the event, whether it’s a one-timer or sustainable campaign.”



According to Irvin, having event marketing management teams that are customized to each client is vital to delivering high value and lower costs. “Whether it’s one city or ten, we build event marketing tours that help to create, maintain, and if necessary, move the message seamlessly,” adds Irvin. “This allows company representatives to do what they do best—interface with customers while we work behind the scenes to make events memorable.”



In addition to event marketing management, EventPro offers build-to-suit start-to-finish construction of mobile marketing vehicles, as well as a significant inventory of existing pre-owned vehicles that can be repurposed for new use. These event marketing tour vehicles can carry a message locally, regionally or nationally, saving additional costs on shipping, set-up and tear down.



For more information about event marketing tours and management, visit www.eventpro.com.



