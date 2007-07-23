Studica Announces Opening of New Office in Europe

Sanborn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2007 -- Studica.com, academic discount e-store giant, announced today that they have gone live with the opening of their first venture outside of North America. Studica.com will now be able to serve Students, Teachers, and Schools, not only in the United States and Canada, but in the United Kingdom as well as all member states of the European Union.



The new office, located in the town of Twyford (Berkshire County), is now shipping to customers across Europe and the U.K. With the addition of the Twyford office, Studica now has a physical presence in three countries. Existing offices in the United States (Sanborn, NY) and Canada (Toronto, ON) have been open since 1985.



About Torcomp Studica Inc.

Studica.com, a division of Torcomp Studica Inc., is committed to providing the latest software, hardware, and music products at the lowest prices. This philosophy has allowed Studica to grow to be one of the top academic resellers in North America. Studica is an internationally authorized value added e-store for a wide range of companies such as Adobe, Autodesk, Avid, Corel, Final Draft, Microsoft, M-Audio, NetOp, Pantone, Propellerhead, Quark, SolidWorks, Sony, Wacom, and many more. Studica also offers “The Studica Difference”, a series of free programs all designed to give back to the Education Community. The flagship program within The Studica Difference is “Studica Skills” (www.StudicaSkills.com). Studica Skills is a free skills competition website where students of all ages, grades, and skill levels can compete for cash and prizes. Other programs with The Studica Difference include Studica Internships, Studica Rewards Program, and the Studica Street Team.



For further information visit, http://www.studica.com


