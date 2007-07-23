Merchants Barter Exchange Retains Baron General Capital as Corporate and Media Advisor

Mount Pocono, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2007 -- Merchants Barter Exchange, the fastest-growing and most respected national trade exchange in America announced today that it has engaged Baron General Capital to assist with its ongoing business opportunities as well as support in evaluating strategic growth alternatives, including a global expansion and foreign stock exchange listing.



Merchants Barter Chief Executive Officer Steve Bolles stated, “We are very pleased to be working with such an experienced firm as Baron General Capital. We believe that Josh Eikov, Managing Director of Baron General, and his team have ability to assist us in executing our multi-phase strategy and thereby unlock what we believe to be the significant value in Merchants Barter Exchange. We also believe that Baron General’s experience will greatly enhance our position in the industry as we look to grow our business in the future.”



“When we first reviewed the business model of MBE we were really impressed with the concept and the strategy that were deployed, but when we met the management and saw how absolutely committed they were to their business it absolutely won us over. MBE has put together a first rate opportunity and we look forward to assisting them in attaining their goals.” Josh Eikov, Managing Director of Baron General Capital said.



About Baron General Capital LLC

Baron General Capital offers small and middle-market companies a broad range of investment banking services including debt and equity private placements, public equity offerings, alternative market listings, 504, 506 and private placement offerings, public equity (PIPE), private financing, merchant banking, merger and acquisitions, and media and corporate advisory services . Baron General Capital strives to develop long-term client relationships and to assist firms by providing growth capital, strategic planning and related advisory services.



Their professionals can serve you from our offices in Pennsylvania, Florida, Minnesota, California, Switzerland and Germany. Baron General and its principals have assisted in facilitating the growth of companies located throughout North America and Europe.



They work with companies in the following industries: Telecom, Wireless Communications, Biotechnology, Medical Device, food and beverage, Internet, Technology, Media, Oil & Gas, Defense, Manufacturing , Business Services and Alternative Energy



About Merchants Barter Exchange, Inc.

Merchants Barter Exchange began in 2000. Since then, the company has proven a six-year reputation of success, and in 2004 expanded into franchising. By using barter, you can generate significant new business while you conserve cash and clear out excess time, inventory, or capacity. Barter exchange eliminates the drawback of traditional one-to-one bartering. You can obtain goods or services from a member company even if they have no need for your goods or services. Unlike regional exchanges, Merchants Barter Exchange is national in scope, providing their members many more opportunities to trade. Members conduct their transactions with 100% Trade Dollars, and charge Trade Dollar prices equivalent to cash prices. This supports the value of the Trade Dollar and enables a solid exchange for both the buyer and seller.



This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements as to future operating results and plans that involve risks and uncertainties. We use words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, the negative of these terms and similar expressions to identify forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those projected in the forward-looking statements for any reason. References herein to “Merchants Barter Exchange,” “MBE,” “the Company,” “we,” “our,” “us” and similar words or phrases are references to Merchants Barter Exchange Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless the context otherwise requires.

