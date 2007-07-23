Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. Completes Demolition Services For Large Manufacturer in NJ

South Plainfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2007 -- Dallas Contracting Co. Inc. (Dallas Contracting) was contracted by a leading producer of engineered glass materials serving the highway safety, polymer additive, metal finishing, and conductive particle markets to dismantle various structures at their New Jersey facility. The demolition scope of work consisted of the following:



• Dismantle and remove various interior and exterior equipment including tanks, silos, mezzanines, pumps, racking and electrical and mechanical piping.

• Remove all refractory brick and lining.

• One small storage shed and the adjoining exterior hopper will also be removed along with a raised concrete pad



Interior demolition and dismantlement was conducted by laborers utilizing gas torches and demolition saws, scissor lifts and skid steers. Exterior dismantlement was performed with a track hydraulic excavator with a shear and grapple attachment.



The project was completed in approximately 1 month with no incidents or injuries.



About Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. is a demolition and onsite concrete crushing contractor based in New Jersey. We have been in business for over 25 years, are financially sound (D&B Rating of 3A2, and are bondable. Our work is completed professionally and with an OSHA trained workforce. We provide the following services: Demolition, Building Demolition, Onsite / Mobile Concrete Crushing, Brownfield Redevelopment, Surplus Equipment Sales, Demolition Consulting, Interior Demolition, Equipment Removals and Wrecking.



Contact Information:



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.

1260 New Market Avenue

South Plainfield, New Jersey 07080

P: (908) 668-0600

F: (908) 668-0601

Contact: Damon Kozul, PE, CHMM

Email: dkozul@dallascontracting.com

Website http://www.dallascontracting.com

