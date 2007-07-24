Gloria Nilson Gmac Real Estate Named Among Nation’s Fastest-Moving Web Sites

Red Bank, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2007 -- The Web site for Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate has experienced substantial gains in traffic ranking over the past four months ending in June, according to a Hitwise report.



Hitwise, a Web metrics company, monitors traffic on more than 1 million brand Web sites. Their recent report ranks www.glorianilson.com up 111 places from last period among the nation’s other real estate Internet sites, indicating significant growth.



Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate’s online surge was reported by Inman News, a real estate technology news site, and then distributed other industry news sites.



The Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate site features individual agent and office pages; recently additions to the site include Google maps to office locations. Quick links offer easy navigation to Home Warranty Services, Open Houses, Home Protection Plan, School Information Center, and City and Town Information.



Quick reference listings are available as are extended information sheets with multiple still views and virtual tours of each property. Homebuyers can easily contact the listing agent, request a showing, share with a friend, save to favorites, and map the property.



The consumer-centric online Transaction Management Center system is an easy-to-use multimedia technology offering a full range of real estate-related services to consumers via a secure transaction management Web site.



“We designed an up-to-date, easy-to-navigate and responsive interactive presence on the Internet,” says President and CEO Pat Bell. “As more people discover that Premier Service® can begin on our Web site, we’re confident traffic will only increase.”



Premier Service® is an innovative system that puts customer service guarantees in writing and invites consumers to evaluate their experiences afterward. Premier Service® promises consumers consistent and measurable levels of service rated by an independent survey.



Call the Corporate office of Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate, 350 Route 35, Red Bank, at 732-450-2300.



Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate has 17 offices and 700 sales associates throughout New Jersey. GMAC Home Services, LLC is the parent company of Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate, and has more than 1,300 real estate brokerage offices and 22,000 agents nationwide. In addition to real estate brokerage, GMAC Home Services LLC provides comprehensive relocation, mortgage and real estate brokerage franchise services.



For information about properties available, visit Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate at http://www.glorianilson.com.

