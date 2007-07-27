Get Hassle Free Online Wedding Planning Assistance for Memorable Weddings

Pomona, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2007 -- It is the dream of every prospective wedding couple to have the most memorable wedding which will be cherished for the years to come. But getting it planned in the most articulated manner is a million dollar question. But this very task of planning lavish weddings becomes easy by logging onto Bridalhome.com which provides online wedding planning in an organized manner. Bridalhome.com, a Milano Formals Inc venture is the ultimate hangout for wedding shoppers and planners and even a non professional person can get all the desired help from the bridal sites listed in Bridalhome.com. "The search for inexpensive, high quality bridal gown is now over. We have created a web site where brides-to-be could find beautiful, unique, and memorable wedding gowns in one place.” explained MR Andy Anand, the honorable Vice President of Milano Formals Inc.



MR Andy further adds,” Bridalhome.com is the website which has wedding consultant available round the clock for assistance of the brides-to-be, who not only provides personalized wedding help for brides-to-be but makes the process fun and stress-free. We tried our best to include all possible areas starting from graceful wedding attires like bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses and flowergirl dresses to other things like wedding accessories, wedding reception planning, banquet halls, chapels, cakes, bridal shower, and wedding etiquette and even offer websites providing honeymoon packages etc. In short you will get everything that you seek in order to organize a wedding in the most trouble free way”.



More great surprises are in store for the mother of brides as they can order mother of bride dress for themselves without much botheration only through Bridalhome.com. There are websites lined up through which planners can get to know more about theme wedding and how to go about it. The most recommended best apparel websites like www.shopshop.com, www.gowncity.com , www.ebridals.com are among the sponsored websites presenting delicately silhouetted and skillfully crafted bridal gowns and latest prom dresses at wholesale prices and discounts. Anxious wedding planners can stop worrying and simply visit Bridalhome.com or contact personally through the toll free numbers 877-776-6469 or 909-348-7903.



