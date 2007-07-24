New Website Helps Investors Sell Mortgage Notes

Covington, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2007 -- Summit Note Services provides a Note Listing Service for owners of mortgage notes. Investors who want to sell mortgage notes or trust deeds can find note buyers by listing their note on Summit Note Services website. Notes listed on the website will receive quotes from up to 200 pre-qualified mortgage note investors. Summit Note Services will then contact the seller with the highest offer. This service saves the seller valuable time and helps them obtain the highest price for their mortgage note.



Owners of stocks and bonds traditionally have had a great advantage over mortgage note investors when selling their investments. They can quickly sell their investments on the stock exchange. Investors in real estate backed promissory notes traditionally haven't had it so easy. There is no exchange for mortgage notes or trust deeds. Investors must spend time and energy to find a buyer. Once an investor has found a buyer, he has no way of knowing if he got the best price possible unless he spends much time and energy to get many quotes. Summit Note Services is now making this selling chore much easier.



Investors who want to sell mortgage notes or trust deeds can find note buyers by listing their promissory note on Summit Note Services website. Promissory notes listed on the website will receive quotes from up to 200 pre-qualified mortgage note investors. Summit Note Services will then contact the seller with the highest offer. This service saves the seller valuable time and helps them obtain the highest price for their promissory note.



There is no obligation for investors who choose to list their note on Summit Note Services website. Investors can obtain the highest quote and then make a decision as to whether they choose to sell their note.



Selling a note has now become easy. The service is very user friendly and easy to use. The note seller needs only to fill out the information for each individual note once. The automated service will do the rest. It will make the note information available to all the note buyers currently participating with the service.

