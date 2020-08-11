Investigative Report Exposes Racial and Religious Bias by Federal Justice Officials in Colorado Criminal Case

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2020 --Three years prior to former federal appeals judge H. Lee Sarokin's investigating the suspicious conviction of African-American information technology executives (the "IRP6") and concluding that the IRP6 case was not only racially motivated but also the executives were "indicted and imprisoned for failing to pay [corporate] bills," Dr. Alan Bean, Executive Director of the Friends of Justice had also conducted a six-month investigation in to the IRP6 case and issued a scathing report of racial and religious bias by government officials. "If you put all the connections together, I don't know that there's any other conclusion" except racism, Sarokin told the Washington Post. https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/true-crime/wp/2016/07/05/judge-who-freed-hurricane-carter-now-helping-six-imprisoned-men-but-only-obama-can-save-them/



According to Bean's report titled "Money for Nothing: how racial bias destroyed six lives, stymied a Black owned business and outraged a congregation," "the fingerprints of racial bias were visible to the naked eye." Bean's investigation also found that prosecutors concocted a "bogus business" theory to ultimately win an unconstitutional conviction after first attempting (but failing) to implicate the IRP6 and their predominantly African-American church in a money laundering scheme, which was also concocted by the Colorado U.S. Attorneys Office. Federal prosecutors were Colorado U.S. Attorney John Walsh, Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matthew T. Kirsch and Suneeta Hazra and the trial judge was Christine Arguello. According to Bean's report Judge Arguello's, "bias was on display throughout the trial."



"What amazed me about the case," Sarokin told the Washington Post, "was the theory of the government, that this [software] program they were developing was a scam. All of the proof in the case goes the opposite way."



Bean's report also discusses how prosecutors subpoenaed only African-American church members who worked for IRP Solutions before the grand jury when the other half of the contract employees were white with no affiliation with the church. Church parishioners faced a barrage of questions about the church where the IRP6 executives attended for 30 years, including being asked was the church a cult. Out of the 18,000 pages of discovery in the case, 9000 were church and parishioner banking records that, according to evidence in court records, were obtained without a subpoena. Bean's report highlights how the IRP executives hired former federal law enforcement and NYPD officials to assist with the development and sale of their criminal investigation software and shows how government officials took deliberate steps to destroy the African-American company's ability to earn revenue to pay bills and compete against its large competitors, including how AUSA Kirsch scuttled IRP Solutions business with Philadelphia's police department and Inspector General's Office.



"The IRP6 case departs from the typical failed-scam scenario for the simplest of reasons: the government's case can't stand up to scrutiny," says Bean. "The fraud alleged in the indictment is a mirage," adds Bean. "The answer is race," contends Bean. "This case is riddled with anomalies, but it keeps coming back to race. American society ignores the obvious because a case like this shakes their confidence in the concept of a "justice" system," concludes Bean in his report (https://friendsofjustice.blog/free-the-irp6/).



The IRP6 case (now IRP5) concerns IRP Solutions Corporation executives David A. Banks, Clinton Stewart, Demetrius K. Harper, David A. Zirpolo and Kendrick Barnes, who, after being devastated by the 9/11 tragedy,) developed innovative investigative case management software for federal, state and local law enforcement help them improve information sharing and collaboration which was found by the congressional 9/11 Commission to have contributed to the attacks on our nation. The IRP6 were actively engaged in closing business with major law enforcement agencies including the Department of Homeland Security and New York City Police Department prior the FBI and Colorado U.S. Attorney's Office prior to the government interference with their business.



In the age of rogue police officers taking the life African-Americans such as George Floyd, A Just Cause encourages every American, media outlet, documentary and movie producer to read Dr. Bean's report about the abuses of power and malicious tactics being perpetrated by rogue federal prosecutors and judges to destroy promising African-American businesses and imprison innocent, successful African-American businessmen.