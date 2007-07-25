Rosco Has More to Brag About Other Than Just an Akon & Jadakiss Feature

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2007 -- With the summer season bringing about a wave of mixtapes and the hottest mixshows, chances are you've heard of the summer's newest street anthem, "You Feel Me," by Rosco featuring Akon and Jadakiss. Perhaps it was on one of the more than 30 mixtapes circulating around with the single. Maybe it was on the countless hip hop websites, podcasts, and blogs mentioning it with rave reviews. Regardless of where its been heard, the fact is that the single is officially one of the hottest surfacing around.



"You Feel Me" has taken on a guerilla approach of its own. In just a few short weeks, the single has made its way through the hands of DJs, mixshows, and industry tastemakers worldwide creating a tremendous street response. Rosco has already recorded over 850 drop requests received from DJs nationwide and overseas and is constantly receiving additional requests for drops and mixtape features. The single is also topping charts in the overseas market (i.e. Berlin, Japan, London, Australia, Quebec, to name a few). Beyond that, several stations have already picked up the single for spins including: 102.9 WOWI, 92.1 WCDX, 92.7 WJBT, 96.3 KTTB, 103.9 KBDS, 98.3 KKFR, Music Choice Networks, Sirius satellite Channel 50, XM satellite channel 66, and many more. Of course a collaboration with some of the industry's finest- Akon and Jadakiss- makes for a great formula for a hit record, but Rosco undoubtedly holds his own with these two great artists and delivers on the single. Given the single's tremendous success, the next few weeks brings about increased efforts to ensure that every DJ, radio station, and media source knows about Rosco, but one thing's for sure the wheels have already been set in motion for a successful take-off.



To view the full Internet Audio Presentation (IAP), listen to the single, and view the Jadakiss interview:

http://www.wideworldent.com/rosco/3-26-07/ROSCO-MAP-4-15-07-PUBLIC-press.html



Rosco is available for interviews and appearances by contacting Fabiola at (404) 437-0078 or Fabiola@NYLAEntertainmentGroup.com. Please also visit myspace.com/Rosco419 for music and updates.



About Rosco:



Rosco is signed to Wide World Entertainment, a company known for working with some of the industry's biggest artists. Rosco, an Ohio native is currently working on his debut album, "Check Dig."



About N.Y.L.A. Entertainment Group:



N.Y.L.A. Entertainment Group specializes in providing marketing, public relations, and project management services for the music, fashion, and entertainment industries.

